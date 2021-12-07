07 December 2021

Miserable start for Ipswich interim manager John McGreal after loss at Charlton

07 December 2021

Jayden Stockley and Alex Gilbey struck to condemn new Ipswich interim manager John McGreal to a 2-0 defeat at The Valley.

The Tractor Boys, who sacked Paul Cook on Saturday, failed to have a shot on target to cap off a woeful display.

The Addicks went ahead in the 26th minute with Stockley claiming his 14th goal of the season in all competitions.

The centre-forward was in the right place to hammer in after Christian Walton could only parry Conor Washington’s low drive.

Charlton nearly added a second on the half-hour mark but Walton plunged to his left to turn away Stockley’s strike with the loose ball evading Washington and Elliot Lee.

The Tractor Boys were indebted to Walton for keeping them in the contest.

He produced a point-blank stop to deny Ben Purrington soon after the resumption of the second half and also used his left leg to repel Washington’s left-footed shot.

But Charlton finally got the second goal they fully merited in the 88th minute as Gilbey collected a Lee pass, stepped purposefully inside George Edmundson and calmly slotted across Walton.

