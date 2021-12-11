Missed handball helped Aberdeen to St Johnstone victory, says Callum Davidson

Callum Davidson claims another costly decision helped Aberdeen to the 1-0 win which left St Johnstone bottom of the cinch Premiership.

With seven minutes remaining at McDiarmid Park and a draw looking on the cards, a free-kick from Funso Ojo into the Saints penalty area was cleared to the edge of the box, where Dons substitute Teddy Jenks controlled the ball before drilling a shot low into the corner of the net.

The home players protested to referee Greg Aitken that Jenks had used his arm to control the ball but to no avail.

Saints slipped bottom behind Ross County on goals scored and boss Davidson, whose side have now won one game in nine in all competitions, was unimpressed at the manner of the most recent loss.

He said: “I still think it was a handball and that was my first reaction.

“It is obvious for me. He brought it down in his path and hit it, whether he means to do it or not I don’t know.

“We haven’t had decisions like that this year, they have all gone against us.

“I even think the free-kick given was not a free-kick either, so it is really hard to take.

“The referees this season for us haven’t really gone our way, there are probably three or four handballs which have led to goals – the Hearts game, the Hibs game penalty, that game today, has basically cost us points.

“The league table is really tight, it is really important you get those decisions right.

“Either all four officials have got to get the decision right or they have to get help from something else like VAR.

“When you look at the video the referee was standing in the right place, but I think his view got blocked, but again that’s where they need help.

“It was a hard one to take.”

Davidson confirmed before the game that he had recruited 31-year-old midfielder Jacob Butterfield but was waiting for clearance from Football Australia following his stint with Melbourne Victory in the A-League.

He said: “Hopefully we get clearance for Monday or Tuesday, so hopefully he will be involved on Wednesday (against Rangers)”.

Dons boss Stephen Glass admitted there was a “high probability” that Jenks had controlled the ball illegally but was happy to take a third successive league win.

He said: “I have not seen it back. But you can take reactions off players and the way their players reacted there is a high probability there is a handball, without even seeing it.

“I don’t know if the referee seen it or decided it wasn’t handball.

“But the moment of quality from Teddy is the bit I am seeing. I seen the finish and it was fantastic.

“It is Hibs away next, so that is what we focus on.”