Mission accomplished for Ben Garner as Swindon end poor FA Cup record

Ben Garner was glad Swindon were able to put a poor FA Cup record behind them with an impressive 3-0 win at Sky Bet League One Crewe

The Robins had failed to beat Football League opposition in the competition since the Paolo Di Canio era in 2012.

But a stunning double strike from Louis Reed and classy counter-attacking finish from Ipswich teenager Tyreece Simpson sealed victory for the League Two promotion hopefuls at Gresty Road.

“I didn’t expect that as Crewe have got good quality in their squad, but we played ever so well,” Garner said. “It was pretty comfortable in the end, in fact we could have had a couple more.

“We adjusted to the changes that Crewe made and created a number of good opportunities to score goals.

“Louis (Reed) works on his free-kicks at the end of every training session. He does it properly, sets up a wall and practices – and that was a wonderful strike for his second.

“Tyreece showed great movement and a brilliant finish for his goal. He has come on leaps and bounds. He’s been good and has done really well for a 19-year-old having his first run of Football League games.

“I wanted to progress and go as far as we can in the FA Cup. I was aware of our record in the competition and we were looking to put that right, which we have done. We are in the next round and hopefully we can go beyond that.”

Reed’s thumping strike, which found the top corner from 25 yards, opened the Robins’ account and despite Crewe making changes after the break, it was the visitors who always carried the bigger threat.

Harry McKirdy held the ball up before releasing Simpson who raced clear to find the far corner for the second after 52 minutes.

Ellis Iandolo had a goal chalked out for offside before Reed grabbed his second of the tie when he blasted a low free-kick from 25 yards past goalkeeper Dave Richards.

Crewe barely laid a glove on Garner’s men.

Scott Kashket stabbed J’Neil Bennett’s cross at Jojo Wollacott from close range in the closing minutes, but the Railwaymen exited with a whimper.

Boss David Artell questioned some of his players’ motivation.

“There’s one or two lads who are letting themselves down and this football club too,” he said. “It’s difficult when you play with nine men. We’ve got to make sure we have 11-and-a-half and 12 men out there on the pitch. We’ve got to make sure the lads that go out there care.

“They might not give a monkey’s about me, but they should give a monkey’s about their careers and this club.

“The confidence just goes from them and it has got to be addressed. Swindon deserved to win the game, but they didn’t have to work too hard for it.”