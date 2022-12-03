MK Dons boss Liam Manning criticises ‘diabolical refereeing’ in Burton draw

MK Dons boss Liam Manning questioned the standard of refereeing in Sky Bet League One after his side’s 1-1 draw with Burton.

Bradley Johnson headed home a late equaliser to keep the Dons off bottom spot after Victor Adeboyejo had put the Brewers ahead from the penalty spot in the first half.

Despite an important point for MK Dons, who sit one place above Burton on goal difference, Manning was left angry that Everton loanee Tyler Onyango was not shown a red card for a challenge on Nathan Holland in the second half.

“I have to be careful what I say, but that was some diabolical refereeing again,” Manning said. “It just makes the game so difficult. You’re left scratching your head about the decisions that are made, whether that’s the time added on or one that’s a blatant red card.

“I don’t understand how it’s (the Onyango challenge) not a red card, I’ve watched it back about five times.

“If it’s not dangerous and reckless volleying a player when they’re running away from you then I don’t know what is.”

MK Dons went behind in the 29th minute after Corrie Ndaba was clumsily brought down in the box by midfielder Josh McEachran.

Adeboyejo coolly slotted home from the spot for his 11th goal of the season, but Manning was again critical of the decision-making that led to Burton being awarded the spot-kick.

“That’s the eighth penalty given against us now,” he added. “You turn up week in and week out and the level of officiating is so incompetent it’s scary.

“On the video it looks like he clips him, and it’s one that looks soft. I’ll shoulder the responsibility for the team, but I’m scratching my head. When you get decisions out of your control it’s frustrating.”

In the second half, defender Daniel Harvie was thwarted by a smart save from Burton stopper Ben Garratt, while midfielder Conor Grant had a shot deflected wide for the Dons.

Burton boss Dino Maamria admitted his side were caught out by a set piece as, four minutes after coming on, Johnson headed home a cross from Dawson Devoy to level.

“They scored from a set play, which we didn’t really expect because they usually open teams up,” Maamria said.

“Ultimately, in the second half we didn’t dominate the ball. I thought we defended really well, but we gave it away too cheaply.

“We didn’t give them loads of chances, but corners and set pieces and they capitalised on it. One thing you don’t say about MK Dons is that their threat is from set plays.”