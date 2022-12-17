MK Dons interim boss Dean Lewington not keen on role after win at Portsmouth

Dean Lewington made it clear he does not want to become the permanent MK Dons manager despite masterminding a 2-0 League One victory over Portsmouth.

Lewington saw Bradley Johnson and Jack Tucker both score to give the Dons a much-needed three points in their relegation battle.

The long-serving defender took interim charge after Liam Manning was sacked last week but will not take to the dugout again ahead of a hamstring operation on Tuesday.

And Lewington made it clear he will not be chasing the vacant role full time.

“It isn’t for me,” he said. “I have really enjoyed it but it helps because there are loads of amazing people at the club that want me to do well.

“The boys have been fantastic and taken everything on board and given an absolute shift out there today, but I still much prefer playing and coaching.

“I’ve had three games in the dugout and nearly had three heart attacks. I don’t think I’d make 40 if I become a manager.

“I just had a little moment in the changing room and I thought I’d probably put this in my top five moments at the club.

“I am so proud of the players. To come to Portsmouth – from where we are in the league – and to get a good win is amazing.”

Veteran midfielder Johnson stooped in at the back post for his fifth goal of this season after a wicked cross from Conor Grant after 34 minutes.

Tucker doubled Dons’ lead in the second half for his maiden goal for the club to end a five-game winless run and lift them to within three points of safety.

Pompey, who hit the crossbar through Clark Robertson’s free-kick, were furious about a decision to flag Josh Koroma as offside when clean through.

And manager Danny Cowley admitted referee Samuel Barrott apologised to him after the final whistle for blowing up for the incident too quickly.

Cowley, who was booked for his reaction at the time, said: “Josh is onside regardless, but then once their player played the ball, it doesn’t matter where he was because of what the rules say.

“The referee has apologised for whistling too early and he couldn’t give the goal once he had blown.

“I don’t want to use that as an excuse though as we conceded two soft goals and the performance is judged on those two goals.”

Pompey were booed off after losing at home for the first time since January as their winless league run was extended to six matches.

Cowley added: “We are disappointed and hurt by the reaction. We understand this is a big club that has big expectations.

“We haven’t won enough games in the league and that is where the frustration stems from. But I don’t believe in kicking people when they are down so we’ll draw breath and pick the bones out of it next week.”