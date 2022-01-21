Morgan Boyes believes Livingston is ideal club to continue his development

Morgan Boyes believes Livingston is the “perfect” club to take the much-needed next step in his career.

The 20-year-old left-sided centre-back moved to the Tony Macaroni Arena from Liverpool early in the month initially on an 18-month contract, with the Lions having the option to extend his deal to the summer of 2024.

Boyes, capped by Wales at under-19 and under-21 level, made two appearances for Liverpool’s first team in cup competitions in the 2019/20 campaign but after a loan spell at Fleetwood, accepted that it was time to cut Kop ties and progress his career north of the border.

Ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against fellow Premiership rivals Ross County at the Tony Macaroni stadium on Saturday he said: “I had been at Liverpool since I could kick a ball and it was about time I needed to step out in my career and take the next step and I think this is the perfect place for it.

“I am expecting Livingston to expose me to a level that I haven’t got to yet and hopefully I can progress and carry on to make as many appearances as possible and be in the team as regularly as possible.

“Scottish football is a lot more intense than where I was at with under-23s football, it is very hard and physical but it is a challenge I have to take. This is the next step and it is a good place to be.”

Boss David Martindale will be without injured midfielder James Penrice although striker Joel Nouble and defender Adam Lewis, on loan from Liverpool, are available again after illness and injury respectively.

The Livi boss guided the Lions to the League Cup final last season only to be beaten 1-0 by St Johnstone at Hampden Park but he insists the club’s Scottish Cup record is a “bugbear.”

He said: “Since I have been at the club we have done very well in the League Cup.

“We need to get better in the Scottish Cup but it is a difficult task. We are up against a Premiership opponent and it won’t be easy.

“Ideally, you are looking to be drawn against someone from outside your league so it is not ideal when you get hit with Ross County.

“Malky Mackay will see it as a chance to progress to the next round as do I.

“We have the home advantage but it is definitely a cup that personally I want to do a lot better in for the club and the players.”