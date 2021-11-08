Morgan Gibbs-White frustrated at lack of Wolves game time

Morgan Gibbs-White revealed his frustration at his lack of games at Wolves after ending his two-year exile from England Under-21s

The midfielder has earned a recall after four goals in 11 games on loan at Sheffield United.

Gibbs-White was part of the Young Lions squad which failed to qualify from the group at Euro 2019 but missed out on selection for Euro 2021, where they were also eliminated early.

An injury-hit loan spell at Swansea and a stuttering Wolves career have seen the Under-17 World Cup winner fall down the international pecking order before his Under-21 return under Lee Carsley.

“As a young player all you want to do is play games. When you don’t get games it’s frustrating, you get angry,” said Gibbs-White, back in the squad for the first time since October 2019.

“At Wolves I wasn’t getting the game time I wanted so the recognition wasn’t there. Since I’ve been in Sheffield, it’s going well and I’m scoring goals and getting assists.

“It needs to happen this season and I want it to happen. I’m trying to concentrate on getting as many goals and assists as I can. The main thing is to help the team get back to where they were last season.

“I feel I’m at a stage in my career where I’m ready to play week in, week out. Going to Sheffield United was the right move because I didn’t want to be sat on the bench at a Premier League team. I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“It’s a privilege every time you get called up by England. I was smiling from ear to ear to be back with the England boys.”

England host the Czech Republic in a Euro 2023 qualifier in Burnley before going to Georgia for a friendly next week.

Carsley’s side are third in Group G, five points behind Thursday’s visitors with a game in hand.

Emile Smith Rowe’s promotion to the senior side on Tuesday strengthens Gibbs-White’s chances of playing and he knows victory is vital.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s a big game. They’re on 12 points and have won all four games but I believe we have better quality players than them. We’re building together. Right now we’re trying to create a good bond in the team. It’s all about growing.

“We’re going into the game on Thursday wanting to win with a winning mentality. I think it’s going to be a good game and I’m sure we’ll get the win.”

Southampton’s Tino Livramento and Fleetwood’s James Hill have been forced to pull out through injury. Stuttgart’s Clinton Mola and Leeds’ Cody Drameh have been called up as replacements.