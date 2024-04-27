Morton and Raith share spoils from Cappielow stalemate
Morton and Raith played out a goalless cinch Championship draw at Cappielow.
The home side enjoyed the better of the first-half chances, with George Oakley seeing a goal ruled out for offside in the 29th minute before firing inches over the crossbar after a strong run shortly before half-time.
Kirk Broadfoot headed wide for Morton with the first chance of the second half, while at the other end, Raith winger Aidan Connolly saw a curling effort comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Ryan Mullen.
Raith goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski did well to keep out a Robbie Crawford header in the 74th minute and again to deny Callum Smith six minutes from time as the game remained goalless.
