Morton frustrated as Arbroath score late on to draw at Cappielow

Cappielow, where Morton drew 2-2 with Arbroath (PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:04pm, Sat 02 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Morton’s run without a cinch Championship victory was extended to six games after Michael McKenna’s 87th-minute penalty earned Arbroath a 2-2 draw at Cappielow.

Arbroath took the lead two minutes before the break when Colin Hamilton headed past his brother Jack in the Morton goal.

The hosts quickly restored parity after the break, Gary Oliver turning the ball home from close range.

And Morton went ahead in 55th minute as Cameron Blues slotted into the bottom left-hand corner before McKenna struck late on to secure a point for the visitors with three minutes remaining.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA