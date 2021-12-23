Motherwell waiting on Juhani Ojala ahead of Livingston showdown
Motherwell will assess Juhani Ojala ahead of their cinch Premiership match against Livingston.
The defender has missed several games through injury but has made a return to training in recent days.
Ricki Lamie and Mark O’Hara remain on the sidelines.
Livingston boss David Martindale will have one player missing with Covid-19 issues for the trip to Fir Park.
The player is not positive but is a close contact of a family member who has tested positive.
Cristian Montano (hamstring) and Tom Parkes (knee) remain out although the former is back running, as is Keaghan Jacobs, while long-term absentees Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden remain sidelined.
