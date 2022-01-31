Motherwell’s Liam Kelly looking forward to ‘business end’ of the season

Liam Kelly was in a positive mood about the “business end” of the season as he reflected on his first 50 games for Motherwell

The goalkeeper’s half-century of appearances ended in a 2-0 defeat by Hearts but Motherwell could take encouragement from the first-half chances they created and they remain fourth in the cinch Premiership.

Kelly rejoined Motherwell in the summer following a loan spell from QPR in the second half of last season and he has flourished at Fir Park.

“It’s been good,” the 26-year-old said. “I’ve been playing in a good team, and that’s helped a lot. We have been strong, we have been involved in almost every game that we’ve been in.

“I have loved that and I’m very fortunate I have managed to play every game this season. I’m grateful the manager has played me in all the games.

“I am really looking forward to the business end of the season. It’s getting to the stage where places are up for grabs and positions in the table are going to get interesting.

“There’s a lot of quality in the team, a lot of good players. We showed that on Saturday, the first half was really strong from us. For any team to go to Tynecastle and play like that was a massive positive. Yes, we are disappointed in the end result but ultimately the better you play, the more chance you have of winning games.

“We are looking forward to the second half of the season and we are really positive about it.”

Motherwell next face St Mirren in Paisley on Tuesday and Kelly is hoping for a less frustrating game against the Buddies than last time out.

Eamonn Brophy scored a re-taken penalty to earn the Saints a point when the goalkeeper was harshly penalised for encroaching before saving the first attempt.

“That was just a difficult period of time, a rubbish time summed up by that penalty,” Kelly said.

“But it’s done now and we are in a far better place. It’s a chance for us to try and get three points against a good team.

“They have good players and if you give them chances like the lino did the last time, they will take one of them eventually.”