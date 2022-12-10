10 December 2022

Myles Peart-Harris nets Forest Green winner in derby victory over Cheltenham

By NewsChain Sport
10 December 2022

Myles Peart-Harris’ second-half goal secured a 1-0 home victory for Forest Green over Cheltenham in the first-ever Sky Bet League One Gloucestershire derby.

The Brentford loanee headed in Harry Boyes’ free-kick in the 75th minute to seal Rovers’ second league win in succession.

They were on top for much of the first half, with Josh March seeing a shot deflected wide in the 12th minute after Kyle McAllister seized on a loose pass.

A high ball was not dealt with by visiting goalkeeper Luke Southwood, under pressure from Connor Wickham, but Sean Long cleared from inside the six-yard box a minute later.

Southwood parried a low drive from Peart-Harris, also keeping out Oliver Casey’s header from McAllister’s free-kick.

Peart-Harris was denied by Southwood again in the 28th minute

Cheltenham improved before half-time, with Dan Nlundulu unable to convert after Long’s throw-in.

Nlundulu then forced Casey into an error and Luke McGee had to save from Alfie May with his legs.

Josh March had a chance from a tight angle after Southwood could only push a cross into his path, but Rovers scored their deserved winner and held on comfortably.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Snow could hit southern England as ice cold temperatures drop to minus 10C

news

Basketball star Brittney Griner returns home to US after Russian prisoner swap

world news

US woman Anne Sacoolas escapes jail term over Harry Dunn death crash

world news