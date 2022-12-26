Myles Weston (left) scored the only goal as Dagenham and Redbridge beat Maidstone United (James Manning/PA)
Myles Weston nets winner as Dagenham pile misery on Maidstone

Myles Weston scored the only goal of the game as play-off chasing Dagenham earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Maidstone in the National League.

Weston broke the deadlock in the 37th minute as he cut in from the right to get on his preferred left foot before curling a shot beyond goalkeeper Dan Barden.

Paul McCallum had a great chance to double the home side’s lead 20 minutes from time when he was played in by Junior Morias, but shot straight at Barden.

A fourth straight league defeat leaves Maidstone 20th in the table, just one point above the relegation places.

