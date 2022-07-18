18 July 2022

Napoli sign defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on permanent deal

By NewsChain Sport
18 July 2022

Napoli have signed defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old Norway international joined Albion in 2018 and spent the first half of last season on loan with Stoke before making a temporary move to Genoa in the January transfer window.

Brighton technical director David Weir told the club website: “This transfer is a direct result of dedication and professionalism on the training pitch, day to day and in matches.

“On behalf of the club I would like to wish him well in his future career and for the season ahead.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Has Boris Johnson already clocked off? PM accused as he parties at Chequers

news

Tory leadership candidates clash over cost of living during second TV debate

news

Speculation about Putin’s assassination is ‘wishful thinking’, says UK military chief

news