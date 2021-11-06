Nathan Byrne sent off as 10-man Derby pick up away point against Millwall

Millwall were held to a 1-1 draw at home by 10-man Derby, despite Scott Malone striking against his old club at The Den.

Malone’s leveller quickly cancelled out Festy Ebosele’s first senior goal for the rock-bottom Rams, which briefly threatened to end their six-game winless run.

The visitors had other chances to do so in a game that livened up after a slow start, but they were happy to come away from south London with a point, following Nathan Byrne’s red card.

Derby had an early opening when Jason Knight’s cut-back ran for Ebosele, whose effort from point-blank range was bravely blocked by George Saville.

It was then Jake Cooper’s turn to throw his body in the way to prevent Millwall from falling behind, as he got in the way of Sam Baldock’s effort, with the Rams continuing their good start.

It took 43 minutes for either goalkeeper to be worked, as Derby captain Tom Lawrence’s free-kick was held by Bartosz Bialkowski.

But it sparked a late frenzy in what had been a quiet first half, as the visitors went ahead through Ebosele’s first-time finish after he was found in space by Lawrence, following an error by Cooper.

Millwall quickly equalised in first-half stoppage time, however, as Malone was picked out on the left before the wide man fired a fine strike across Kelle Roos and into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Jed Wallace had a chance to complete the turnaround early in the second half, as he got away from Curtis Davies down the left, but Roos came out to make a good stop.

The Lions really should have hit the front just after the hour mark when Wallace cut the ball back from the left for the unmarked Saville, but he could only side-foot wide.

Derby almost made the most of this let-off, as Knight was given space to advance before Bialkowski did just enough to keep out his effort.

The Rams were then reduced to 10 men after 64 minutes, as Byrne was sent off for his second yellow card, as he brought down Mason Bennett.

They still almost regained the lead four minutes later when Baldock was able to cut inside before his shot was kept out by Bialkowski’s legs.

Benik Afobe was then almost Millwall’s match-winner for the second time this week, but his overhead kick from Wallace’s deflected cross by pushed away by Roos.

Malone then almost broke the visitors’ hearts with two minutes to go when his dipping effort from 25 yards went just over, as Wayne Rooney’s side’s efforts were rewarded with a point.