Neil Cox has no complaints after Scunthorpe go down at Northampton

Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox had no complaints after his side were beaten 2-0 by Northampton on Saturday.

The Iron were dealt a major blow after just 20 minutes at Sixfields when Emmanuel Onariase saw red for hauling down Danny Rose.

Scunthorpe stood firm for the rest of the first half but eventually Northampton’s pressure told with Danny Rose breaking the deadlock before Sam Hoskins sealed the win in stoppage-time.

“It was obviously going to be difficult after the sending off and we knew it would be anyway away from home,” said Cox.

“We had a gameplan because we knew they would look to get it in behind us and keep it behind us so we worked with the defenders on Thursday and Friday going into the game.

“Manny gets himself sent off and he was difficult so we had to get organised and keep it at 0-0 we managed to do that in the first half.

“I thought it was a definite red card. The ball goes over Manny’s head, he doesn’t react quickly enough and their lad is through on goal. He tried to make a challenge but the lad goes down and it’s a definite sending off.

“We then wanted to be braver in possession in the second half and try and play through the thirds but we concede a goal on the counter-attack which we shouldn’t be doing away from home.

“We should be more organised but then it comes into our box and we don’t get close enough to them. From then on it becomes very difficult.”

Jon Brady was delighted with his side’s performance as they kept a fourth clean sheet from five league games.

“It was a good afternoon’s work and that’s now 10 points from five games, which is a strong start to the season,” he said.

“We missed a lot of chances but as coaching staff we have to stay calm and collected and there were a few things that we said to them at half-time because we wanted to make some tactical tweaks and I thought the tempo was much, much better in the second half.

“It’s always hard to play against 10 men and they held a good shape with two banks of four but you look at the statistics in the second half, we had 13 shots and they had none.

“We had to get between the lines and get around them and commit players because in the first half we were passing from 30, 40 yards away and not committing players and not drawing them out.

“We did create chances in the first half but we needed to have a bit more belief because the more you put the ball in the box and the more you get crosses in, you will get goals and eventually get did come for us.”