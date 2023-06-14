Neil Warnock relishing clashes with his former clubs – and Sheffield Wednesday

Neil Warnock will relish facing six of his former clubs next season after agreeing a one-year contract extension to stay on as Huddersfield manager.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement in February for a second spell in charge of the Terriers, having previously been their manager from 1993 to 1995, and guided them to safety in the Championship.

The team recorded seven wins and four draws in their final 15 matches of the campaign as they moved out of the relegation zone and finished 18th in the table.

Warnock, who confirmed Carl Serrant and Ian Bennett will join his backroom staff as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively, will face former clubs Middlesbrough, Cardiff, Rotherham, QPR, Leeds and Plymouth.

The former Sheffield United boss is especially looking forward to his encounters with newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday.

Warnock said: “I’m so well-liked at all these clubs. You want to come on the bus with me to Sheffield Wednesday, you’ll enjoy it when I get off.

“I always get off last. Let them wait until the steam’s coming out of their ears, all fired up ready!

“I hope everything keeps going so I can go back to these places one more time, there’s some great clubs you know.

“When you look at our second tier and you look around the world, the crowds we get, the competition. I think it’s far better than the Premier League.”

Huddersfield announced the appointment of new chief executive Jake Edwards on Monday and are hoping prospective new American owner Kevin Nagle’s takeover will soon be completed after he passed the English Football League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

Warnock said: “Obviously I spoke to Kevin, who can hopefully finalise everything in the next few weeks and I’ve got nothing but positive vibes off Kevin.

Anything's possible in football if you've got that dressing room right and the camaraderie and everything, it's amazing what you can overcome

“He’s like a little boy at times with his excitement, which is good. I’m hoping I can help knit everything together and the fans as well and we can have a good season.”

Warnock, in jovial mood, added: “Anything’s possible in football if you’ve got that dressing room right and the camaraderie and everything, it’s amazing what you can overcome.

“But it’s still going to be a challenge. I’ll be very surprised if we’re not in the bottom third (in the table) with the bookies.

“We should be. I know I’m manager, but I don’t walk on water. But you never know, I might have a try at that towards the end of next season.”

Manchester-born Edwards, who had spells as a player at Wrexham and Exeter, spent eight years as president of the United Soccer League in America.

Edwards said: “I’m excited at the potential to work with the prospective new owner, Kevin Nagle, and have been impressed with his vision for what can be achieved here as well as his commitment to the club and to this community.

“Throughout this process of acquisition and transition I would like to recognise the enormous commitment, stewardship and generosity of Dean Hoyle and his family. They have given the club and the incoming team a tremendous foundation to build upon.”