Neill Collins praises Barnsley attitude after their FA Cup replay win at Horsham

Barnsley manager Neill Collins praised the attitude of his side as they beat Horsham 3-0 in the FA Cup.

Three goals in less than half an hour – two from John McAtee including a chip – sent the League One side through to meet Sutton in the next round.

It was a much more thorough performance from the Oakwell side in the replay after they were held by the Isthmian League outfit in the first game, which left Collins content.

He said: “They came out and threw everything at us, but we should have added to our goal tally late on, we responded really well.

“It was a very professional job in the first half, we rectified things, tonight was a really good learning experience.

“The chip over the keeper was a real touch of class, it was a great, great goal from an individual perspective.”

A cross from Adam Phillips after three minutes was only parried by keeper Lewis Carey, and Nicky Cadden followed up from close range to open the scoring.

Barnsley looked assured and doubled their lead seven minutes later. Aiden Marsh crossed in from the byline, and McAtee was left unmarked in the area to power his shot past Carey.

The contest was all-but over after 27 minutes. A long ball from Jordan Williams found McAtee on the edge of the box, and with great touch he lobbed the onrushing Carey for his second of the evening – and the third for Barnsley.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola felt the first 10 minutes was critical for his team.

He said: “I’m gutted really. I think the first 10 minutes just killed us to be honest. We just didn’t come out well and they came out very sharp.

“You’ve got a mountain to climb. I’m just disappointed because I thought we played quite well.

“But I thought the boys were excellent. They gave everything they could.”