New Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay hails ‘phenomenal’ season-ticket sales

Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay began his tenure officially by revealing the Parkhead club have outsold Old Firm rivals Rangers in season tickets.

McKay has formally taken over from Peter Lawwell after undertaking a period of handover and transition and he announced that the Hoops will have the highest amount of season-book holders in Scottish football next season.

New Premiership champions Rangers announced a week ago that they have sold their maximum 45,000 season tickets for the sixth successive season.

McKay, who recently welcomed new manager Ange Postecoglou to the club, told Celtic’s official website: “Today I formally take up my role as chief executive of Celtic Football Club and I want to thank all our supporters for the very warm welcome I have received so far.

“I want once again to thank Peter Lawwell for all he has done for the club over such a long period of service and for the great support he has given myself in recent weeks.

“I also want to take this opportunity to personally thank so many supporters for joining us again for the coming year by renewing season tickets for 2021-22.

“The response has been incredible and provides an excellent foundation upon which Ange and I can build.

“Last Friday saw the most season tickets ever sold by the club in one day, in our entire history.

“We have recorded a fantastic level of interest in our season-ticket renewals, and yet again we have the highest number of season-ticket holders in the country backing the team for the season ahead, a phenomenal figure which is quickly approaching sell-out.

“We are all very much looking forward to welcoming our supporters back to Celtic Park very soon, and I’m encouraged by the recent Government guidance that indicates a possible return of fans to football in the coming few weeks.

“We will, of course, keep all our supporters updated as we get information from the Government and relevant authorities.

“The positive impact of having our supporters back at Celtic Park cannot be underestimated as we look to a new era, with our focus firmly set on a return to winning ways.

“We are about to embark on a new campaign both domestically and in Europe, and I’m really excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we look to deliver the success that your incredible support so greatly deserves.

“I truly believe that in the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager, we can all look forward to entertaining and, more importantly, winning football in the seasons ahead and I look forward to sharing these moments with you all at Celtic Park.

“Once again I thank each and every supporter for such a warm welcome, for your unwavering support and for your continued commitment to Celtic Football Club.”