Newcastle confirm appointment of Eddie Howe as new boss
Eddie Howe has been confirmed as Newcastle’s head coach after signing a contract until summer 2024 at St James’ Park.
The 43-year-old was in the directors’ box at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as the Magpies fought back to claim a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.
The former Bournemouth boss succeeds Steve Bruce, who parted company with the club on October 20.
Howe said: “It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.
“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get on to the training ground to start working with the players.
“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”
