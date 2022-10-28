Newcastle could welcome back Allan Saint-Maximin for visit of Aston Villa
Allan Saint-Maximin could return to the Newcastle squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.
The Frenchman has played just 12 minutes of football since damaging a hamstring at the end of August, but is close to a return after stepping up his rehabilitation.
Midfielder Elliot Anderson is available after recovering from a minor ankle issue, but keeper Karl Darlow (ankle), defenders Paul Dummett (calf) and Emil Krafth (knee), midfielder Matt Ritchie (calf) and striker Alexander Isak (thigh) are still out.
Lucas Digne is ready to return for Aston Villa after recovering from a stress fracture.
The France international has been sidelined since last month but could make the squad to face the Magpies.
Boubacar Kamara (knee), Diego Carlos (knee) and Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) remain out.
Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Wood, Saint-Maximin.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Konsa, Mings, Young, Chambers, Cash, Bednarek, Digne, McGinn, Coutinho, Ramsey, Buendia, Bailey, Dendoncker, Luiz, Sanson, Nakamba, Ings, Archer, Watkins.
