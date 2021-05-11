Nicky Maynard and Andy Cook among seven players released by Mansfield
12:38pm, Tue 11 May 2021
Nicky Maynard and Andy Cook are among seven out-of-contract players Mansfield have announced are being released.
Along with forwards Maynard and Cook, who have been on loan at Newport and Bradford respectively, defenders Joe Riley, Ryan Sweeney, Aiden Walker and Jake Wright and goalkeeper Aidan Stone are also departing.
Midfielder Corey O’Keeffe and goalkeeper Marek Stech are under contract but available for transfer.
The Stags, who finished 16th in the Sky Bet League Two table, also said that negotiations are under way with Keaton Ward and Jaden Charles, and that Jimmy Knowles and James Clarke are retained having had contract options exercised.