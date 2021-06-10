Nigel Clough hopes Danny Johnson stays on the goal trail at Mansfield

Newport County’s Priestley Farquharson (left) and Leyton Orient’s Danny Johnson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff.
By NewsChain Sport
16:05pm, Thu 10 Jun 2021
Mansfield have announced the signing of striker Danny Johnson from Leyton Orient on a two-year deal.

Johnson scored 20 goals for the O’s last season in Sky Bet League Two, helping them to a top half finish.

The 28-year-old was Orient’s leading scorer in the 2020-21 season and has joined the Stags following the expiration of his contract.

Speaking to Mansfield’s website, manager Nigel Clough said: “We needed a goalscorer and that’s where Danny fits the bill.

“I think he’s in his prime in terms of scoring goals. I’m hoping his experience will come together to ensure that he’s a very good signing for us.”

