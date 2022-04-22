22 April 2022

No new injury worries for Dundee ahead of relegation clash with St Johnstone

By NewsChain Sport
22 April 2022

Dundee have no fresh injury problems ahead of their crucial cinch Premiership relegation duel with St Johnstone.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins remains out with a knee problem and is unlikely to feature again this season.

Defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson also has no new injury worries for the trip to Dundee.

Tony Gallacher, Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines with various injuries.

Saints are five points ahead of bottom side Dundee with five post-split fixtures remaining.

