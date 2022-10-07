07 October 2022

No worries for Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson ahead of Rotherham game

By NewsChain Sport
07 October 2022

Blackburn have no fresh injuries for the visit of Rotherham.

Rovers came through the midweek defeat at Cardiff without picking up any issues.

Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said that midfielders Clinton Mola and Adam Wharton will be involved in the matchday squad after recent injuries.

Defender Sam Barnes is the only absentee as he recovers from a knee injury.

New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor will assess defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy ahead of his first away game in charge.

The Arsenal loanee suffered from cramp at the end of the Millers’ 1-1 draw with Millwall on Wednesday.

Taylor has said he will freshen up several areas of the pitch after an emotional few weeks following the exit of popular boss Paul Warne.

Wing-back Peter Kioso has returned to training after a groin injury and will play in the reserves next week.

