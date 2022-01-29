29 January 2022

Noor Husin scores only goal as Southend see off struggling Dover

By NewsChain Sport
Noor Husin’s first goal for Southend secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at bottom club Dover

After a goalless first half in which both sides found chances hard to come by, Husin popped up midway through the second half to fire in the winner and secure the three points.

Harry Ransom saw a goal-bound header well blocked and Michael Gyasi slashed a good chance wide as the hosts threatened in the first half.

The game’s decisive moment came after 72 minutes. Tom Clifford’s corner was whipped into the six-yard box and, after Sam Dalby’s header was scrambled off the line, Husin came onto the loose ball and fired a half-volley into the top corner.

