11 December 2021

Northampton make it four wins in a row with victory at Harrogate

By NewsChain Sport
11 December 2021

Defenders Fraser Horsfall and Jon Guthrie both netted as Northampton recorded a fourth straight victory at Harrogate

The defensive duo scored either side of a Jack Diamond equaliser to secure a 2-1 triumph for the promotion hopefuls.

Earlier, Northampton made a confident start to the match and Sam Hoskins was unlucky not to open the scoring when his free kick, won by Nicke Kabamba, struck the inside of Mark Oxley’s right-hand post.

But the Cobblers did go on to net in the seventh minute from the contest’s first corner when Horsfall stabbed an eight-yard effort in amid a crowd of home defenders following Mitch Pinnock’s inswinging delivery from the right.

Harrogate hit back midway through the half when Diamond received a pass from Alex Pattison and ran across the edge of the away penalty box before finding the space to rattle a terrific effort into Liam Roberts’ top-left corner.

The visitors then forged ahead for a second time in the 49th minute when Pinnock’s free-kick from the right was met by Guthrie, who guided a powerful downward header into Oxley’s bottom-left corner for the winning goal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Scores feared dead after tornadoes devastate Kentucky

news

Another political party? Treasury staff had office drinks during November 2020 lockdown

news

Geronimo ‘was killed for absolutely nothing’! Post-mortem tests on alpaca fail to find source of bovine TB

news