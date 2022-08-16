16 August 2022

Notts County drop down to sixth after late draw at Gateshead

By NewsChain Sport
16 August 2022

Notts County surrendered top spot in the Vanarama National League after being reliant on a late own goal to rescue a 1-1 draw at Gateshead.

The Magpies’ unbeaten start to the new season looked set to end until Tynesiders defender Louis Storey turned Aaron Nemane’s cross into this own net with just two minutes to go.

Gateshead had led for almost the entire second half thanks to Tom Allan capitalising on an under-hit backpass from County captain Kyle Cameron within a minute of the restart.

But the late drama denied the hosts a first win of the campaign, albeit they also remain unbeaten having registered three-successive draws.

