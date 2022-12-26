Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues was on target in the win over Oldham (PA)
Notts County ease past Oldham to strengthen promotion push

Notts County maintained their four-point lead at the top of the National League with a comfortable 4-1 win over struggling Oldham.

Cedwyn Scott’s header put the home side in front after just four minutes, although the lead lasted a matter of seconds before Joe Nuttall equalised for the visitors.

However, Kyle Cameron restored his side’s lead before 10 minutes had elapsed and Ruben Rodrigues made it 3-1 when he steered home the rebound after Scott’s shot was saved.

Scott grabbed his second of the game just before half-time to effectively end the contest and that proved to be the end of the scoring.

