29 October 2022

Notts County hold on to top spot with convincing win over Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
29 October 2022

Notts County stayed three points clear at the top of the Vanarama National League with a 4-0 win over Torquay.

Aaron Nemane went close for County shortly before they broke through, Connell Rawlinson finishing from the edge of the box in the 27th minute.

Ruben Rodrigues made it 2-0 from the penalty spot seven minutes later after Nemane was fouled, and Adam Chicksen hit the bar at the end of a dominant first half.

Substitute Sam Austin followed suit shortly after his introduction and Quevin Castro and Geraldo Bajrami fired home late on as County maintained their lead in the table despite second-placed Wrexham’s win over Altrincham.

