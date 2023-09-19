19 September 2023

Oldham claim victory over York

By NewsChain Sport
19 September 2023

Goals from Joe Nuttall and Alex Reid fired Oldham to a 2-0 home win over York in the National League.

They went ahead in only the eighth minute thanks to some fine work from Devarn Green.

He did superbly to pick out Nuttall just inside the box, with the forward spinning and finding the bottom corner with a cool finish.

Reid added a second late on when he held off a defender before turning and rifling home.

