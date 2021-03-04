Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on David De Gea, Bruno Fernandes availability
Loading...
2:23am, Thu 04 Mar 2021
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not confirm if David De Gea would be available for Sunday's Manchester derby (March 7) after the goalkeeper missed Manchester United's goalless draw at Crystal Palace due to 'personal reasons'. The United boss also hinted he is unlikely to allow Bruno Fernandes to link-up with Portugal during the international break as it would mean a 10-day quarantine for his midfield star.