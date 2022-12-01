Ollie Clarke could return for Mansfield against Colchester
Mansfield will return to their strongest XI for the visit of Colchester.
The Stags made nine changes as they went out of the Papa John’s Trophy to Everton Under-21s on Wednesday.
Ollie Clarke could be available as he recovers from a knock which has kept him out of the last three games while Riley Harbottle may also return to the frame after missing out at Goodison Park.
Rhys Oates started against the Toffees after a ruptured pectoral muscle and is set to be involved again.
Colchester return to action for the first time in 10 days.
The U’s did not play last weekend as they were knocked out in the FA Cup first round so have not played since the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Bristol Rovers.
They will assess goalkeeper Sam Hornby who missed that game with an ankle injury picked up at Doncaster.
Emyr Huws will be hoping for a start after recently recovering from an ankle injury.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox