27 November 2021

Ollie Crankshaw hits hat-trick as Stockport thrash Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
27 November 2021

Ollie Crankshaw scored a second-half hat-trick as Stockport rolled over Wealdstone 4-1.

County went ahead in the 26th minute when Crankshaw’s effort was blocked and Scott Quigley snaffled up the rebound.

Crankshaw doubled the advantage in the 62nd minute when he finished a well-worked move from the visitors.

The winger tapped home from close range to make it three five minutes later and secured the match ball with a composed finish nine minutes from time before a late consolation from Ira Jackson Jr.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant detected in UK in Essex and Nottingham

news

Two killed during Storm Arwen as 100mph gusts cause major disruption across UK

news

Covid variant causing ‘huge international concern’ in South Africa has reached Belgium

world news