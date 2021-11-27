Ollie Crankshaw hits hat-trick as Stockport thrash Wealdstone
Ollie Crankshaw scored a second-half hat-trick as Stockport rolled over Wealdstone 4-1.
County went ahead in the 26th minute when Crankshaw’s effort was blocked and Scott Quigley snaffled up the rebound.
Crankshaw doubled the advantage in the 62nd minute when he finished a well-worked move from the visitors.
The winger tapped home from close range to make it three five minutes later and secured the match ball with a composed finish nine minutes from time before a late consolation from Ira Jackson Jr.
