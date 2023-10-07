07 October 2023

Olly Sanderson’s late brace helps Oxford City beat Fylde

By NewsChain Sport
07 October 2023

Oxford City moved out of the National League relegation zone with a 3-0 victory over Fylde.

Josh Parker powered home a penalty after 30 minutes to open the scoring.

Parker went close to a second with a fizzing free-kick that cannoned off the crossbar.

Substitute Olly Sanderson struck twice in the final 10 minutes to secure the three points, while Fylde’s best chance saw Nick Haughton’s free-kick well saved by Chris Haigh.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sir Alex Ferguson's wife, Lady Cathy Ferguson, dies aged 84

world news

Holly Willoughby 'under police guard' as man quizzed over alleged kidnap plot

news

Queen assassin case exposes ‘fundamental flaws’ in AI – safety campaigner

news