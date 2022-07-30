30 July 2022

Omar Bogle marks debut with goal as Newport share points with Sutton

By NewsChain Sport
30 July 2022

Debutant Omar Bogle scored the equaliser as Newport came from behind to draw 1-1 away to Sutton on the opening day of the season.

Lebanese striker Omar Bugiel had fired the home side into a welcome 24th-minute lead with a clinical close-range strike.

But Bogle equalised for the visitors with a 38th-minute header from a Mickey Demetriou long throw.

Newport keeper Nick Townsend produced a stunning save to prevent midfielder Robert Milson’s thunderous left-foot free-kick from smashing the back of the net.

Enzio Boldewijin twice shot wide as the home side pushed for an opener before Bugiel pounced to slot in after Will Randall-Hurren’s powerful shot hit the bar and fell perfectly into his path.

Bogle rifled wide with a powerful left-foot effort on the half-hour mark, while Bugiel had a shot blocked.

But a leveller came when Bogle lost his marker and headed into the bottom left corner.

Bogle shot agonisingly wide of the left upright and then forced a smart save by keeper Jack Rose.

Townsend denied Donovan Wilson with a fine block as it finished honours even.

