Osayamen Osawe equalised in the 86th minute at the Shay (Dave Howarth/PA).
01 January 2023

Osayamen Osawe rescues FC Halifax a point against Altrincham

Substitute Osayamen Osawe’s late header secured FC Halifax a point as they drew 2-2 with Altrincham at the Shay.

After the game kicked off at 3.15pm following a pitch inspection, the away side took the lead in the 12th minute through Elliot Osborne.

That was cancelled out by Milli Alli’s 69th-minute finish before Chris Conn-Clarke put Altrincham back in front with six minutes remaining.

Osawe then headed in from a corner two minutes later to bring things level again.

Both Halifax and Altrincham move up a place in the National League standings, to 13th and 11th respectively.

