Other Premier League managers under pressure as Spurs sack Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked on Monday after Tottenham’s 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other Premier League managers under huge pressure and desperate to turn results around.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has struggled to find a winning formula at Manchester United this season (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The writing looked on the wall for Solskjaer after United’s humbling 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, having collected only one point from four games. The Norwegian stayed in charge for a welcome win at Spurs, but whether that was just a stay of execution remains to be seen. Atalanta away in the Champions League and an Old Trafford derby with Manchester City on Saturday await in what could be a defining week for Solskjaer.

Rafael Benitez (Everton)

Rafael Benitez has hit a rocky patch at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Everton made a flying start under Benitez in taking 10 points from their first four games. But fans’ concerns over appointing the former Liverpool manager have quickly risen to the surface after three defeats in five games and successive losses to West Ham and Watford. Benitez needs a positive result at Wolves on Monday night to stop a stream of criticism turning into a flood.

Dean Smith (Aston Villa)

Four successive defeats have put Aston Villa manager Dean Smith under the spotlight (Naomi Baker/PA) (PA Wire)

Boyhood Villa fan Smith has been in charge for over three years and taken them from 14th in the Championship to an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League during that time. But four successive defeats have seen Villa plunge down the table, just three points above the relegation zone. Villa have struggled to reset following the summer departure of Jack Grealish and serious questions are now being asked of Smith for the first time.

Daniel Farke (Norwich)

Norwich have collected only two points under Daniel Farke this season (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

A real feeling of deja vu has set in at winless Norwich with the Canaries anchored to the foot of the table. Norwich have taken only two points from 10 games and possess a minus 22 goal difference. Farke has been given time at Carrow Road with two promotions from the Championship on his CV, but Norwich were marooned at the bottom in 2019-20 and patience with the German may eventually run thin.