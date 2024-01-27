Oxford City boost survival hopes with victory over Ebbsfleet
The National League’s bottom side Oxford City gave their survival chances a huge boost with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Ebbsfleet.
Andre Burley’s 36th-minute goal from close range was enough for the hosts, who now have 27 points, with their opponents, who fell into the drop zone as a result of the loss, just three better off.
Dominic Samuel led Ebbfsleet’s bid to get back into the game after half-time, having a header cleared off the line by Aaron Williams-Bushell.
He then saw a shot blocked by Burley and fired the rebound wide as his side tried in vain to find an equaliser.
