11 November 2023

Oxford City edge Woking by the odd goal in five

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2023

National League strugglers Oxford City returned to winning ways for the first time in a month as they beat Woking 3-2.

City took the lead 14 minutes in when Olly Sanderson won the ball and threaded through to Zac McEachran, who slotted the ball home.

They reversed roles as McEachran found Sanderson on the break and the forward earned a goal of his own, firing the ball past Will Jaaskelainen but Padraig Amond pulled one back for the visitors in the 69th minute after slotting home from Scott Cuthbert’s pass.

On the 90th minute Josh Parker pounced on Jaaskelainen’s loose pass to roll the ball into an empty net before Amond earned his second of the game nine minutes into stoppage time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

World’s first entire eye transplant performed on man who suffered electric shock

world news

Clamour for Sunak to sack Braverman after snubbing No 10 over article sign-off

news

Charles' long-standing charity the Prince's Trust to be re-branded King's Trust

news