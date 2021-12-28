28 December 2021

Oxford looking strong for Dons test

By NewsChain Sport
28 December 2021

Oxford will be close to full strength for the visit of AFC Wimbledon.

Cameron Brannagan, Herbie Kane, Luke McNally and Sam Winnall should all be able to return to training after self-isolating.

Boss Karl Robinson will also have Jordan Thorniley available after a one-match suspension.

But James Henry will be missing after suffering a calf injury.

AFC Wimbledon will make the trip without Aaron Pressley.

The striker has sustained a hamstring injury and faces a spell on the sidelines.

The Dons were awaiting the results of a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Hungarian centre-half Dan Csoka is available after illness.

