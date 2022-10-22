22 October 2022

Partick lose top spot as Queen’s Park run riot at Firhill

By NewsChain Sport
22 October 2022

Partick Thistle surrendered top spot in the cinch Championship and their unbeaten home record as Queen’s Park stormed to a 4-0 victory at Firhill.

Tommy Robson, Stephen Eze and a Josh McPake double did the damage for Owen Coyle’s side after Aaron Muirhead had missed a penalty for the hosts.

Muirhead was presented with the chance from the spot midway through the first half after Lee Kilday handled in the box, but he hit the post and the hosts were made to pay a few minutes later when Robson finished off a lovely pass from Jack Thomson.

Eze doubled the lead with a header from a Dom Thomas corner a few minutes into the second half, before McPake found the bottom corner with 54 minutes gone and rounded off the rout late on with a curling effort.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson jets back to UK as Tories split on expected leadership bid

news

Penny Mordaunt hopes to work her magic in second leadership bid

news

Boris Johnson loyalists call for his return as Truss tenure at No 10 comes to abrupt end

news