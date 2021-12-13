Patson Daka takes confidence from goal in Leicester’s win over Newcastle

Patson Daka believes marking his full home Premier League debut for Leicester with a goal and an assist was good for his confidence and the team.

The Zambia striker starred as he made his first full top-flight appearance at the King Power Stadium in the 4-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

And now the 23-year-old is itching to keep building on that breakthrough.

“Every player looks forward to starting, but it’s also about what the coach thinks about the tactics going into that game,” Daka told Leicester’s official club website.

“I think he believed I was the one he wanted to use. It’s not that I’m better than others, it’s the way he wanted to approach this game.

“I’m just thankful that I had my full debut here and to mark it with a goal and an assist was really brilliant for me, for my confidence and also for the team.”

Daka toasted his goal with a backflip celebration, with the former RB Salzburg forward admitting he has always been keen on acrobatics.

“It’s since I was a kid, I was doing it for fun,” said Daka.

“I was just doing it with my friends. Most of the time, I get lost in the moment when I’m celebrating.

“Whatever comes to my mind is what I end up doing. It’s not like I planned to do this, I just find myself doing it!”

Strugglers Newcastle wound up well beaten, failing to build on their 1-0 win over Burnley which had proved their belated first top-flight victory of a dispiriting campaign.

Striker Callum Wilson has called on Eddie Howe’s men to shake off a frustrating day, however, to stay focused on their relegation dogfight.

“We had a good result at the weekend and a first win of the season,” said Wilson on the club website.

“So to back that up like that is disappointing but we need to pick ourselves up again and go again.

“I think the scoreline flattered them. We were behind in the game but dominated spells with the ball and just couldn’t find that final pass.”