20 August 2022

Paul McCallum bags winner as Dagenham beat Maidenhead for first win of season

By NewsChain Sport
20 August 2022

Dagenham earned their first win of the National League season by beating Maidenhead 1-0.

Paul McCallum scored the only goal in the 28th minute, slotting the ball past Daniel Gyollai from Mo Sagaf’s low cross.

Dan Sparkes went close for Maidenhead but his free-kick was saved by Elliot Justham.

McCallum had two chances to extend his side’s lead just after the break but the Magpies continued to push, with Adrian Clifton being denied by Justham.

Maidenhead had another chance in stoppage time with a header from Cole Kpekawa but Justham made the save to seal three points for the Daggers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sir Alex Ferguson tells Ryan Giggs trial he never saw him lose his temper or be aggressive

world news

Boys catching up to girls for A and A* grades this year

news

Woman accusing footballer Benjamin Mendy of sexual assault says it was ‘pointless’ screaming

world news