Paul Simpson faces misconduct charge ahead of Wembley date after ‘homer’ comment
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson has been charged with misconduct over comments he made about referee Ross Joyce in the wake of his side’s League Two play-off semi-final first leg against Bradford on May 14.
Simpson branded the official a “homer” after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Valley Parade, although the Cumbrians subsequently avenged that defeat in the second leg to set up a Wembley play-off final against Stockport.
The EFL said: “It’s alleged that the manager’s comments regarding the match referee constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the official, and/or bring the game into disrepute.”
Simpson has been given until May 25 – three days prior to their Wembley final date – to respond to the charge.
Simpson had been angered by a number of decisions that he felt went Bradford’s way, saying afterwards: “I just don’t think we got the rub of the green off a referee who was very, very home sided today.
“I just hope the referee’s a homer when we’re playing on Saturday, because I thought he was (today).
“I don’t think that’s the reason that we’ve lost the game 1-0, but there were so many decisions that he has given in their favour and he’s not giving us anything.”
