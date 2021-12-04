Paul Tisdale’s Stevenage reign starts with an FA Cup exit at Yeovil

Charlie Wakefield was the hero as National League Yeovil knocked League Two Stevenage out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Huish Park.

The former Chelsea youngster blasted the winner early in the second half to send Yeovil into the third round for the first time in four seasons.

Defeat for Stevenage came in their first match under new boss Paul Tisdale, in a game where they enjoyed large spells of possession but paid for missed chances.

A lively first half saw Yeovil start and finish with a flourish but Stevenage dominate in between.

The hosts came close to a dream start when Dale Gorman curled an effort just wide with the first attack of the match, straight from the kick-off.

The hosts’ high press forced another chance moments later but Stevenage scrambled clear, and Luke Wilkinson’s wayward header then let the visitors off the hook again.

But Tisdale’s side soon found their feet and began to dictate the midfield, with Jake Reeves whipping their first opening of the game straight at goalkeeper Grant Smith.

The Yeovil goalkeeper would soon become a busy man as he reacted well to keep out a low Elliot Osborne half volley as the visitors grew in confidence.

The Stevenage chances came thick and fast as Bruno Andrade fired straight at Smith, and it was a free-kick won by the former Salford man that broke to Luke Prosser, who sliced his half-volley just over.

Josh Staunton then whipped a ferocious first-time left-footed effort narrowly wide for Yeovil and that lifted the hosts, as the lively Sonny Blu Lo-Everton curled a shot over.

Andrade wasted another good opening for Stevenage before the break and the chances continued immediately after the restart as Elliott List headed a great opportunity over.

That proved costly as the hosts made the decisive breakthrough in the 51st minute.

A poor ball out from the back by goalkeeper Adam Smith put Stevenage under pressure and Lo-Everton scampered clear to release Wakefield, who controlled and blasted a fierce, low finish into the net.

The Stevenage response was immediate. Only a terrific last-ditch intervention from Dan Moss denied the visitors a tap-in, and an even better chance arrived seconds later when Jamie Reid raced through one-on-one – only to be thwarted by Smith’s legs.

The more Stevenage pressed, the more resolute Yeovil became at the back. Man-of-the-match Moss was outstanding as the home side fought to preserve their lead.

Huge cheers greeted the final whistle as Yeovil held on for a famous win and leave Tisdale to focus instead on a relegation fight.