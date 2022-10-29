Paul Warne reveals pre-match message inspired Derby victory over Bristol Rovers

Derby head coach Paul Warne revealed how his pre-match message was the inspiration for a 4-2 League One home win over Bristol Rovers.

Warne told his players to “make their families proud” and a David McGoldrick hat-trick helped end Rovers’ six-game unbeaten league run.

Warne said: “(I’m feeling) a bit of relief, a bit of exhilaration and a bit of pride really – I’d say 33 (per cent) of each.

“I thought we were really good. I watched them play Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and they caused them all sorts of problems.

“I knew we were in for a right game and you just want the lads to start well, play and make their families proud at being like gladiators.

“That was my message to them before they went out. Sometimes the game is really simple. They just have to work as hard as the opposition and in those special moments, which Didzy (David McGoldrick) did, is take them which we did.

“In the end I’m really pleased with the win, really pleased with Didzy who was the sugar in the team. I always want better but all in all, really pleased.”

McGoldrick pounced in the fifth minute with a low drive after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing played him through.

James Collins made it two in the 12th minute when a Conor Hourihane corner was flicked on and McGoldrick hooked in his second in the 24th.

Rovers pulled one back when Bobby Thomas scored from close range in the 35th minute but McGoldrick grabbed his third five minutes later when he bent a shot in off the far post.

But Rovers completed the scoring when Antony Evans converted a penalty after Eiran Cashin tripped Josh Coburn.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton admitted it was a “bad day at the office” after he suffered a family bereavement on the morning of the game.

He said: “I’m disappointed for the lads and the travelling “Gasheads” who’ve come out in their numbers again but we were a rabbit in the headlights.

“You’ve got to start the game correctly and we didn’t. We gave Derby a leg up through our own naivety or mistake, however you want to look at it, and then the crowd were with them.

“We were certainly nowhere near the team we have been in recent weeks. When you come to these places your start to the game has to be exceptional and today it wasn’t.

“A bad day at the office. I lost my uncle this morning, he died at seven o’clock so a really bad day at the office but we will be back bigger and stronger starting with the cup on Saturday against Rochdale.”