04 April 2022

Peterborough lose captain Oliver Norburn to injury but duo could return

By NewsChain Sport
04 April 2022

Peterborough have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the visit of Luton after captain Oliver Norburn was ruled out for the rest of the season.

A scan has confirmed midfielder Norburn suffered a torn ACL while on international duty with Grenada last week.

Mark Beevers could return after missing the 4-0 defeat by Middlesbrough for personal reasons.

Ronnie Edwards should be available after a spell out with Covid-19.

Luton have doubts over Reece Burke and Gabe Osho.

The duo missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Millwall with hamstring problems.

Robert Snodgrass returned from injury as a second-half substitute against the Lions.

Sonny Bradley was also on the bench following a groin injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre as city strewn with bodies

world news

Six dead and 10 injured in mass shooting in Sacramento

news

Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixates on besieged Mariupol

world news