Peterborough’s Joe Ward fit for Barnsley clash
Peterborough have received a timely boost with the return to fitness of Joe Ward ahead of their clash against fellow League One promotion chasers Barnsley.
The right-sided player has missed the last eight games after suffering a knee injury in October but has returned to training and could go straight back into the starting line-up.
Ronnie Edwards is available again after serving a one-match ban in the FA Cup defeat by Shrewsbury following his red card against Bristol Rovers the previous weekend.
On-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright (thigh) is still a week away from a return while Ollie Norburn (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Barnsley will make a late call on Jordan Williams.
The defender sat out last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Crewe with another hamstring niggle and could remain on the sidelines.
James Norwood is available, though, after coming off early in the cup clash with a dead leg.
On-loan Manchester City striker Slobodan Tedic has sat out the last three games with an ankle injury while Matty Wolfe, Jordan Helliwell and Luke Thomas have also been missing in recent weeks.
