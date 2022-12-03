03 December 2022

Points shared in four-goal thriller at Southend

By NewsChain Sport
03 December 2022

Southend snapped their two-game losing run but were held to a 2-2 draw in the Vanarama National League by Altrincham.

The Shrimpers opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Jack Bridge reacted to his initial shot being blocked by calmly slotting past Altrincham goalkeeper Oliver Byrne.

The visitors were level just seven minutes later thanks to Ryan Colclough, who fired home into an open net after Elliot Newby’s shot crashed off the bar.

Southend restored their lead just before half-time as Chris Wreh turned the ball home after Byrne parried Shaun Hobson’s shot from 12 yards.

Newby then drew Altrincham level once more following a mix-up between Kacper Lopata and Blondy Nna Noukeu, tapping into an empty net in the 59th minute.

